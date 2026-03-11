When Brenda Velasco-Ceja Ph.D. ’26 brought home her second-born from the hospital, she was tired, overwhelmed and in pain. She and her husband pulled into the parking lot of their Hulme residence in Escondido Village to surprise her 3-year-old daughter. Instead of running to her mother, whom she had been crying for all week, she went straight to her baby brother.

Recovering from her C-section, Velasco-Ceja found daily tasks like climbing stairs and washing dishes taxing. After undergoing major abdominal surgery, she couldn’t even pick up her toddler.

About a week later, Velasco-Ceja’s neighbor arrived at her door with a pot of chicken soup, hummus and baked crackers. She set up the food on Velasco-Ceja’s dining table and left the family to enjoy a home-cooked meal.

This was the first stop on the Velasco-Ceja family meal train.

“I was hesitant to do it because I didn’t know how involved it was going to be, but everyone was so nice and just like, ‘Here’s your food. Take care. Let us know if you need anything,’” Velasco-Ceja said.

A friend had organized a Meal Train page for the Velasco-Ceja family, where people could sign up for a day to deliver dinner to their home. The page includes a meal calendar, convenient drop-off time, location and guidance for feeding two adults and one child. Velasco-Ceja and her husband requested kid-friendly meals, veggies, pastas and nothing too spicy. For those who can’t cook, there’s also an option to contribute gift cards.

It’s tradition for parents living on campus to organize meal trains for families welcoming home a new baby. They last about two weeks, depending on how many people sign up to provide meals. People can also organize meal trains for friends who are sick, grieving a death in the family or simply could use extra support.

“It’s one of the easiest tasks to take off of someone’s plate that actually makes a difference. Flowers are nice, but flowers aren’t feeding you,” said Virginia Brodie, a community associate (CA) for Hulme, where Velasco-Ceja also lives.

According to Velasco-Ceja, people generally text when they’re on their way with the food, knock on the door and hand over the meal. She and her husband opted to let people say hi to the baby. Then, after a quick check-in and “thank you,” they left.

“People understand that having a newborn is really difficult and not the best time to have visitors,” Velasco-Ceja said. She added that quick meal train drop-offs on the doorstep can help with postpartum depression.

“In those first couple of weeks, it’s really easy to isolate yourself and not go outside. When you have people stop by to drop off food, and you have that interaction, it’s good for your mental health,” Velasco-Ceja said.

Miriam Schultz, a clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Stanford, said parents might consider adding a statement on their Meal Train page about whether they would appreciate a shorter or longer visit.

“That puts up neutral boundaries to help new parents navigate the potential awkwardness of unsolicited social calls,” she said. “While social support is critical, it does need to be on the terms that the family wants and not on someone else’s terms.”

According to Schultz, hormonal shifts during and after labor and delivery leaves the postpartum brain vulnerable to depression and anxiety as it reallocates resources to caring for a newborn.

“Vigilance sometimes ends up feeling to a postpartum woman like anxiety, but what’s really happening is that her brain is being primed to attend to any threat in the environment in order to best care for her newborn child,” Schultz said. “Sometimes we also get spikes in stress hormones, which results in people feeling tired and can mimic clinical depression.”

When a woman feels more supported postpartum, Schultz said, there is less perceived threat in her environment, so the brain releases fewer stress hormones.

Not all meal trains take off. Another Stanford mom set up a meal train for Destiny Tran ’26, but no one signed up to deliver food. She said the first few weeks with her newborn were rough for her and her husband.

“We probably ate once a day because it was hectic,” Tran wrote in a message to The Daily. “I didn’t take a leave from school, so right after birth, I was back in classes, which made it hard to navigate meal times with a newborn that ate every hour and needed to be held to sleep.”

For mothers like Tran, Velasco-Ceja and Brodie, exams and deadlines present additional academic pressures.

“The biggest struggle for me is getting a class schedule that works with what I want to study and my daughter’s life. I want to avoid class at night because there’s no one to watch my kid,” Brodie said.

She also said the attendance policy at the Graduate School of Business makes it difficult for her to miss class if her daughter gets sent home from daycare, and she has to pick her up.

Despite these challenges, Brodie said she thinks Stanford is the best place to have kids. “I was so grateful that I had the opportunity to have a kid here because [in] the real world, you don’t have the same level of support,” she said.

Brodie said that neighbors can support families with a newborn with everyday tasks like cleaning, grocery shopping and watching the baby monitor. Parents also lend and give away baby gear that their kids have outgrown.

When Stanford resident Greta Hittle brought her fourth baby home, she said she felt “surprisingly” calm and relaxed.

“My mom was with us, and my husband was home from work/school, so I was free to focus on caring for the baby and recovering from child birth,” Hittle wrote in a message to The Daily. She said the first few weeks with a newborn are “slow, repetitive and tiring,” especially with other children at home.

She had a meal train for her first, third and fourth-born children. Her most recent meal train lasted about two weeks, and seven neighbors brought meals, according to her Meal Train page. She said that without it, her husband would have had to cook a lot more, and they likely would have ordered more takeout.

One neighbor brought salmon, veggies, rice and cookies. “It was enough to feed the whole family, and everyone loved it,” Hittle recalled. “It was also exactly like a meal I would have made myself, which is perfect.”