UGS passes resolutions on free speech, protecting international students

The Undergraduate Senate (UGS) passed two resolutions to advance free speech on campus and to support students regardless of their immigration status at its Wednesday meeting.

The Joint Resolution to Advance Free Speech Reform passed unanimously. The resolution aims to address barriers to student speech. “[F]inancial costs, administrative complexity and inconsistent enforcement further undermine equitable access to campus spaces for expressive activity,” the resolution states.

To promote equity in expression, the resolution proposes simplifying and centralizing event approval processes, expanding spaces and hours for expression, adding protections for spontaneous expression, ensuring restrictions are content-neutral, minimizing financial barriers and publishing a guide for free speech protocols. The resolution states that “Stanford must ensure that its commitment to free expression is fully realized in practice.”

The UGS also passed the Joint Resolution to Center the Dignity of All Students unanimously. The resolution focuses on undocumented, DACA and international students as well as students from mixed-status families. The resolution notes the risks of deportation, family separation and restricted travel for these groups, and claims that Stanford has a responsibility to support them.

According to the resolution, Stanford can protect these students by establishing a financial assistance fund, limiting the collection and disclosure of immigration status and providing legal resources and guidance. Ultimately, the UGS aims to “ensure clarity, safety and equal educational access for all members of the Stanford community, regardless of immigration status.”

The UGS also introduced two new bills at this week’s meeting.

The Bill to Ensure Equitable Representation for Stanford Transfer Students proposes that the Undergraduate Senate Bylaws be amended such that one of the three upperclass seats is reserved for a Stanford transfer student, provided they meet all eligibility requirements and receive at least two-thirds as many votes as the 13th place candidate.

Co-author of the bill and transfer student Wesley Marshall ’27 said that the bill represents “the first step in hopefully a more equitable representation of transfer students.”

The Joint Resolution to Reinstate Beyond Sex Ed as a Required New Student Orientation Program responds to recent policy changes making Beyond Sex Ed optional for the 2026-2027 academic year. The bill advocates for the reinstatement of Beyond Sex Ed as a required event of New Student Orientation to uphold a campus culture of respect, accountability and consent.

“We recently had an awful sexual assault case in March and to have this program be optional in light of that is really disappointing,” said senator Minji Cho ’28, who co-authored the bill.

The UGS will vote on the two newly-introduced bills at next week’s meeting.