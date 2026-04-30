UGS passes bill supporting RA unionization effort

The Undergraduate Senate (UGS) unanimously passed a resolution in support of residential assistant (RA) unionization at its Wednesday meeting.

Senators heard a presentation from Burbank RA Aileen Rubio ’26 and Faisan RA Jack Correy ’27 about current RA unionization efforts. Rubio explained that the desire for an RA union grew out of issues with stipend size and working conditions, especially amid vacancies earlier in the academic year.

“Most other peer institutions, including Cal, fully cover room and board and pay hourly wage,” said Rubio. She described Stanford’s stipend, which covers $12,400 of the $21,035 minimum cost for room and board, as “very unusual.” Correy added that while the RAs’ ‘March on the Boss’ in January caused some vacancies to be filled, understaffing continues — an issue he attributes to Residential Education (ResEd).

Correy described a lack of transparency in hiring and firing decisions, explained the negative effects of the University’s decision not to fill vacancies this year and criticized additional requirements such as mandatory lectures and 15 hours of unpaid training in spring quarter that prevented some students — such as those studying abroad this quarter — from being hired.

The presenters also noted that ResEd is planning significant cuts for nearly all dorms in the next academic year. According to Correy, East Florence Moore Hall will employ nine rather than 14 RAs next year, with one of the floors of Faisan completely unstaffed.

According to Correy, 40% of resident student leaders (RSLs) have signed union cards, exceeding the 30% required by National Labor Regulations Board (NLRB) rules. The recognition of a union will make it easier to achieve demands such as improving staffing and pay, as the University will be legally required to bargain with the RA union on contracts.

UGS Chair David Sengthay ’26 noted that RA unions are an established practice across other universities, such as the University of Pennsylvania, Wesleyan and Barnard, among others.

“We stand unequivocally with resident assistants of Stanford,” Sengthay said.

The UGS also heard a presentation from UGS Deputy Chair Minji Cho ’28 and Asad Gilani ’28 on expanding undergraduate access to the Computing and Data Science building (CoDa). Cho and Gilani said they met with Kevin Manalili, Director of Facilities and Planning at the School of Engineering, and other CoDa administrators to address limited CoDa building access amid high undergraduate demand.

The presenters said CoDa administrators are reluctant to increase building access, as they have received many complaints about undergraduates’ disruption of meetings, increased noise, use of staff-only spaces and general disrespect for the space.

“What we want to do in expanding access is expanding access without compromising operations, security and academic work of occupants,” said Gilani. He and Cho hope to achieve these goals through an awareness campaign to improve undergraduate knowledge of these issues and respect for the space.

Cho added that they are currently in the process of potentially planning a pilot program with Manalili in which students “will receive legitimate ID-based access and expanded hours as long as students commit to… respect of the space overall.” Gilani added that administrators said a significant decrease in complaints would make them more willing to increase access for undergraduates.

“Right now they’re saying that they’re willing, but there’s no evidence that we can cultivate tangible change [in students’ respect for the space]”, said Gilani.

The UGS also heard presentations on members’ meetings with the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) and Residential & Dining Enterprises (R&DE). Chair of Housing and Dining Kyle Chan ’28 said that in his meeting with R&DE, administrators mentioned the potential of expanding Cardinal Dollars to include a discount at on-campus restaurants.

Chan said that Roundtable Pizza in Tresidder Union will leave next year. According to Chan, R&DE hopes to fill the spot with rotating food truck-style restaurants and is “looking for students who will be here over the summer for input.”

Health and Safety Co-chairs Troy Harris ’27 and Hannah Okoreeh ’27 and Political Action Chair Laila Ali ’28 described their meeting with SUDPS. In the meeting, they discussed feedback from a recent undergraduate survey on campus safety and security, including concerns about safety and inadequate lighting around Governor’s Corner (GovCo), the Row and Meyer Green, and lack of cameras in parking lots.

Ali noted that SUDPS spokesperson Bill Larson said SUDPS has recently increased Apex security presence around the Row and GovCo, and looks to expand the camera network in parking lots.

Harris also raised several proposals to reduce bike accidents on campus, including building a safer bike culture during New Student Orientation (NSO), incentivizing students to take SUDPS’ bike safety course and adding a bike light into the Stanford admissions package.

The UGS also passed a bill advocating for the return of Beyond Sex Ed (BSE) as a required NSO program. Cho said she will meet with Associate Director of First Year Experience Edith Wu ’99 at the end of the week to discuss the reinstatement of BSE and current plans for an alternative sexual education program. BSE is a narrative-based sexual education program that has been a mandatory part of NSO for the past 10 years. The University plans to make BSE optional in the next academic year.

“The reasoning we’ve received from administration… is that this was not part of the culture they want to curate at NSO,” said Sengthay. Cho added that the decision to remove BSE was made with no student input and seemingly without a concrete plan for a replacement sexual education program.

“The first 90 days on a college campus are called the ‘red zone’… a college freshman is most likely to get assaulted on their college campus within those 90 days,” said Sengthay. “There should be some mandatory sexual education and wellness program at NSO for frosh to attend.”