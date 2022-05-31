Stanford COVID-19 cases skyrocket to 475

The University reported 251 new student and 224 new faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholar COVID-19 cases for the week of May 23, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. The case count marks a spring quarter record of 475 total cases.

Student case counts increased by 49% from the prior week, while employee case counts declined by 3%. As of Tuesday, 305 students are isolating, which is an increase from the 218 students reported last week, according to the dashboard.

Elevated case counts coincide with the University’s Friday announcement that undergraduates with housing contracts ending in mid-June are still expected to move out on time even if they test positive for COVID-19 between Tuesday and move-out day.

The Daily reached out to the University for comment regarding whether finals will be impacted by the rise in cases and whether the move-out policy will change.

Stanford’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 8.01% the prior week to 12.20% this week — a rate higher than both Santa Clara County’s 9.1% rate and California’s 7.0% rate. The seven-day positivity rate among employees decreased from 2.42% last week to 2.26% this week. The reported positivity rates include results from Color tests only, according to the dashboard.

The University continues to provide free COVID-19 testing for the campus community, and students who are not fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19 are required to test twice weekly. While the weekly testing requirements for vaccinated employees and students were lifted in March and April, respectively, the University strongly recommends testing in the event of symptoms, possible exposure or travel, according to the dashboard.

Masks continue to be strongly recommended on campus and required on Marguerite buses, in healthcare facilities and in classrooms except while speaking.

A total of 4,168 students and 2,384 faculty, staff and postdocs have tested positive through Stanford’s surveillance testing program since June 29, 2020, according to the dashboard.