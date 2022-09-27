Logo
Subscribe to Digest

Account

OpinionsLetters to the Community

Letter from the editors: Regarding Monday’s opinion piece

Photo of the front of Main Quad, which holds Margaret Jacks Hall at Building 460
Main Quad at Stanford University. (Photo: SYLER PERALTA-RAMOS/The Stanford Daily)
Opinion by Joyce Chen and Sajan Mehrotra
Sept. 27, 2022, 10:00 a.m.

On Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 p.m., The Daily published a piece titled “From the Community | The reason elite universities are out of touch” which was submitted by a person who is not a member of The Daily’s staff. We were made aware that the piece contained sentences that were either identical or extremely similar to a New York Times op-ed. The Daily immediately removed the article from our website.

The publication of unoriginal work is wholly against The Daily’s policies and standards. The Daily regrets this error. We are undertaking an internal review to safeguard against such a thing happening again. We have barred the author from submitting future pieces and will be taking immediate steps to incorporate more thorough originality checking on all future content.

Joyce Chen ‘25 is a managing editor for the Opinions section for Vol. 262. Contact her at opinions ‘at’ stanforddaily.com.Sajan Mehrotra ‘23 is a managing editor for the Opinions section for Vol. 260, 261 and 262. A math and political science major from New York, he enjoys eating pizza, running, and watching Gossip Girl with his little sister. Contact him at smehrotra ‘at’ stanforddaily.com.

Print Article
The Stanford Daily
Toggle Dark Mode Toggle Dark Mode
Toggle Large Font Size Toggle Font Size
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account

Apply to The Daily's High School Summer Program

Applications Due Soon

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
  • JOURNALISM WORKSHOP
  • MULTIMEDIA & TECH TRAININGS
  • GUEST SPEAKERS
  • FINANCIAL AID AVAILABLE
Apply Now