Letter from the editors: Regarding Monday’s opinion piece

On Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 p.m., The Daily published a piece titled “From the Community | The reason elite universities are out of touch” which was submitted by a person who is not a member of The Daily’s staff. We were made aware that the piece contained sentences that were either identical or extremely similar to a New York Times op-ed. The Daily immediately removed the article from our website.

The publication of unoriginal work is wholly against The Daily’s policies and standards. The Daily regrets this error. We are undertaking an internal review to safeguard against such a thing happening again. We have barred the author from submitting future pieces and will be taking immediate steps to incorporate more thorough originality checking on all future content.