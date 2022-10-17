Logo
Humor

The resume that employers are comparing to yours

A cartoon resume
Jonathan Dingle will give you a run for your money. (Photo: Public Domain Photos)
Humor by Om Jahagirdar and Uche Ochuba
Oct. 17, 2022, 9:10 p.m.
Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

Om Jahagirdar is the Humor Managing Editor and All-Time Humblest Writer at The Daily. Contact him omjahagirdar 'at' stanforddaily.com.Uche Ochuba '24 is the desk editor for humor and a contributing writer in the sports section. Contact him at humor 'at' stanforddaily.com.

