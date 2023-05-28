Navigating the Institutional Highway: faculty on approaching politics at Stanford

Many students did protest against the University’s ties to Vietnam, doing everything from shutting down the Applied Electronics Laboratory to blocking traffic to the SRI.

The Vietnam War demonstrated the power administrators, faculty and students all have in setting the tone for their campus on pressing issues. But what steps are all these different stakeholders taking today? And how has the intersection of universities and policies changed in recent years?

Stanford’s historical support for the war and the subsequent dismissal of Franklin starkly contrasts with its current approach to political issues. However, varying viewpoints among faculty regarding the extent and importance of free speech persist, as commonly observed across college campuses.

While professors generally concur that the administration tries to maintain neutrality towards their views, professors seem to still have disagreements between each other regarding personal politics. These disagreements have been exemplified by recent incidents such as controversial comments made by Hoover Institution senior fellow Scott Atlas about COVID-19 and the University’s response to a student demonstration during a talk by federal Judge Kyle Duncan at Stanford Law School (SLS).

David Palumbo-Liu, a comparative literature professor who often speaks out on issues related to progressive politics and social justice, said the administration has been “super neutral” about his personal politics.

Palumbo-Liu was hired to work in the Asian-American studies program after a student protest for ethnic studies. Now, he sees his role at Stanford as someone who is unafraid to challenge authority.

“I’ve never been particularly intimidated by Stanford because that’s what they hired me to do, to be visible and an advocate for studies in race and ethnicity,” he said.

Every one of the faculty interviewed for this story said that they also felt the administration tries to be neutral when it comes to the professors’ political affiliations.

“I think that the University tries to not take stands on things as much as they can avoid it,” Joe Lipsick, a pathology and genetics professor who sets the agenda for faculty senate meetings, said. “I’ve never seen a faculty member discriminated against based on their political views, but there are differences in opinion.”

The changing current events and various responses from University administrators leads to a central question that the country also seems to be grappling with: what is the role of a university in society?