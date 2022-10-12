In response to community outrage and news coverage of the reported assault over the weekend, Stanford sent out another email entitled “Campus security.” Its contents were insufficient and left me with more questions than before. If Stanford truly cares about the safety of our community, the university owes us answers, now.

First, note that Stanford doesn’t promise to execute on the basic security measures the email mentions (“outdoor lighting, keycard access to buildings, security staffing, our blue emergency tower system”). Instead, they pledge to do “additional work to assess where other enhancements in our infrastructure or security protocols would be useful.”

What does “additional work” actually mean? Treat our concerns seriously, Stanford. Tell us the concrete steps you are taking. Pledge measurable changes with delivery dates.

We are told that “a cross-functional group of university leaders takes the lead on this work.” Are survivors, activists and sexual violence experts included in this “cross-functional group”? What “functions” is this group across? Again, what measurable work? Creating a committee is not action.

On “outdoor lighting”: why is it that I bike home through patches of near-total darkness? I can’t even see my bike lock when I’m parking at night. Why is it that Scary Path, an unlit route on campus notorious among female students, was only replaced after 2 years of constant student advocacy and external media coverage?

On “keycard access to buildings”: why do I not need my student ID to enter any of my classrooms or buildings this quarter, apart from my dorm?

On “blue emergency towers”: why can I recall seeing blue towers in at least two locations wrapped haphazardly with yellow tape?

Generations of activists at Stanford have already identified where the university “can make useful improvements.” We don’t just want “safety features” to be “continually reviewed.” We want visible change right now.

Second, Stanford has “temporarily expand[ed] the presence of security staff on the Stanford campus.” This is one change I have actually witnessed over the past two days; however, I’m not convinced that it’s a positive one. The email itself alludes to the “concern” and “anxiety” this may cause some students, due to the harmful ways in which security staffing and surveillance cameras have disproportionately harmed people of color.

Besides these concerns, I mostly welcome the physical security measures that Stanford plans to implement if the university will legitimately deliver. These will undoubtedly help some students feel safer on campus.

But Stanford’s claim that this security is “intended to help deter any criminal activity” completely mischaracterizes the nature of sexual violence on our campus. The entire email’s sole focus on physical security measures misses the point.

Here are the facts:

81% of rapes perpetrated against Stanford undergraduate women took place in a university dorm, fraternity house, sorority house, or other residential housing.

86% of all Stanford men and 85% of all Stanford women reported that the nonconsensual sexual contact they experienced at Stanford was perpetrated by a Stanford student, alumni, or other person associated with Stanford.

81% of Stanford men and women knew or recognized the person who had nonconsensually sexually contacted them.

These numbers are not explicable by deficiencies in physical security. Therefore, they cannot be addressed by increasing physical security measures. Since the majority of these crimes happen indoors, out of patrolling police officers’ sight, a stronger police presence can’t meaningfully deter sexual violence.

The numbers also cannot be primarily explained by Stanford students being sexist, entitled, racist, or a variety of other socioeconomic factors that contribute to sexual violence – for reference, we can compare the overall rate of nonconsensual sexual contact at peer institutions: 49.2% at Harvard, 44.1% at MIT, compared to Stanford’s 60.8%.

To be blunt, sexual abusers at Stanford have reason to think they can get away with it. To get to the root of this issue, Stanford must:

Punish those it finds guilty of sexual assault – and I don’t mean a two or three quarter suspension. Consulting with sexual violence experts would help Stanford implement punishments that are more effective against re-offence and less traumatizing for victims. Provide comprehensive services for victims. Fund the Confidential Support Team. Don’t break promises about providing comprehensive services for victims. Invest in evidence-based programs to help prevent sexual violence. This includes comprehensive consent education that is not just clicking through video trainings, which clearly serve more to limit the university’s liability than to actually educate students.

To all the students, workers, faculty, parents and alumni of Stanford:

Please do not forget your shock. Please do not forget your anger that this is allowed to happen on our campus. Please do not forget all the survivors on our campus who suffer every day from Stanford’s negligence. Please do not forget the fear that we feel.

This is not the first time we have been betrayed by Stanford’s inaction. It will not be the last – unless we refuse to move on.

Unfortunately, data for transgender/genderqueer/gender nonconforming students was not included in the referenced sections of the AAU report.