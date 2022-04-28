The Daily takes the aux: April music staff picks

Don’t know what to listen to? The Stanford Daily is here to help. We have compiled a playlist of our staff’s latest jams. Listen to our picks playlist, and check out our article and podcast episode to learn more about the recommendations.

Jonah Roy & Rome — “Psycho” (recommended by Chloe Walsh)

This song was sent to me by one of my most musically-talented friends. It has by far the coolest sound-mixing I have ever heard in a track. It combines about four different beats into three minutes. For me, this song tastes like pink Starbursts and feels like sunlight on my skin. I could (and do) listen to it 50 times and still find a new element to love.

Pond — “Giant Tortoise” (recommended by Chloe Walsh)

For all you Pond fans out there, I’m aware I’m late to the game. As a recent listener of Pond myself, looking to expand my modern psychedelia music beyond the realms of Tame Impala, I can safely say that this song is the best place to start. Honestly, I don’t know how I haven’t heard this cinematically beautiful kaleidoscope piece of music in a movie montage before.

Fousheé (feat. Steve Lacy) — “candy grapes” (recommended by Chloe Walsh)

If you like Steve Lacy, this one’s for you. The sound of his gentle guitar riff throughout the song combined with Fousheé’s angelic voice is calming enough to make me forget about the midterm I should be studying for. Also, there’s a sick interjection in the middle with Lacy trying to figure out what chord to play. Don’t take my word for it though; listen for yourself and let me know what you think.

Sarah Kinsley — “Hills of Fire” (recommended by Kyla Figueroa)

I discovered Kinsley’s music the day before I first arrived at Stanford and have since awaited every release. “Hills of Fire,” a dynamic alt-pop track and her first single of the year, serves as a parallel to Kinsley’s viral TikTok song “The King,” which was released on her 2021 EP of the same name. While “The King” serves as a reflection on the past and embracing a new era of self-discovery, “Hills of Fire” takes a turn — it represents moving into the unknown, after feeling the highs of being on a pedestal. My sophomore year has been a rocky one, and the repetition of the lyrical question of, “We’re driving in hills of fire, can we make it out?” is something I have resonated with.

The Head and the Heart — “Coeur D’Alene” (recommended by Andrew Gerges)

I discovered Coeur D’Alene thanks to Spotify’s recommendation feature. Although it has a French title, this indie song is in English. It’s very jovial and makes me happy while I’m biking through the stress. I recommend giving it a listen.

Omar Apollo — “No Good Reason” (recommended by Richard Coca)

Off of his newest album, “No Good Reason” oscillates between a falsetto and distorted Apollo. In combination with the funky beat, the repetition throughout the pre-chorus and chorus makes this production feel effortless, and it parallels the artist’s increasing prowess in the indie music scene.

Gracie Abrams — “Feels Like” (recommended by Andrea Liao)

This is a song about the beauty of friendship: Gracie and her friend Audrey (who is mentioned in another song, “21”), take the train from New York to Connecticut to catch a movie. I love this piece since it reminds me of something similar I’ve done with my best friend.

keshi — “HELL/HEAVEN” (recommended by Kristofer Roland Nino)

“HELL/HEAVEN” is an ethereal masterpiece. The combination of keshi’s angelic vocals with otherworldly instrumentals and intense lyrics delivers an intoxicating song that I can listen to on repeat for eternity. It’s a short track that somehow manages to make the listener feel like they’re ascending to another reality.

NEZ (feat. Flo Milli & 8AE) — “To The Money [Aluna & Shadow Child Remix]” (recommended by Cameron Duran)

Everything Flo Milli touches turns to gold, and this remix is no exception. I first listened to this song while searching her discography for more tracks to add to my playlist, and I was instantly transported to my high school dance music phase. I haven’t stopped listening since.

Conan Gray — “Jigsaw” (recommended by Oriana Riley)

​​I’ve been listening to Conan Gray for a few years now, but this song stuck out to me for its pure intensity and raw emotion. I’ve found it to be incredible to listen to when I floor it in the car (for legal purposes, within the given speed limit, down the highway).

Carpenters — “Only Yesterday” (recommended by Isaac Lozano)

“Only Yesterday” is a bafflingly beautiful song (though somewhat sad), and it helps me deal with stress and anxiety. I’ve listened to the Carpenters since sophomore year of high school, when I discovered them on Spotify. They’re a 70s pop/easy listening sibling duo known for their deep, soulful vocals. Most people know their hit, “Please Mr. Postman.” I recommend them to everyone!

Frannie B — “Made For You (Avengers)” (recommended by Vanessa Chen)

I recently started listening to this song when it came up on Discover Weekly (a playlist of recommended songs on Spotify). I find it very cool how they incorporated a Marvel theme into the entire song, and it’s pretty catchy too!

Bashfortheworld — “Darkest Before Dawn” (recommended by Tammer Bagdasarian)

Not much is known about Texas-based rap artist Bashfortheworld besides the fact that his music has cultivated a niche following. Unique flow and delivery combines with refreshing samples as Bash delves into topics of self-doubt, personal growth and his hometown roots in this powerful track.

George Clanton — “Make It Forever” (recommended by Brandon Rupp)

Built upon a noisy riff right out of My Bloody Valentine’s “Loveless” playbook, this track is a seamless combination of chillwave, hypnagogic pop and shoegaze stylings. George Clanton brings it all: a perfectionist’s approach to production, explosive (and addictive) drums and an enormous melody — all in just over three minutes.

Aphex Twin — “54 Cymru Beats” (recommended by Brandon Rupp)

“54 Cymru Beats” opens like an early arcade game: an 8-bit riser alerts you of what’s to come. From there, the 6-minute drill and bass odyssey showcases the meticulous programming of Richard D. James. There’s a vibraslap, for some reason, and a robot voice repeatedly says “mummy bear.” Why not?

Maude Latour — “Lola” (recommended by Malia Mendez)

I became fixated on this song just five seconds into it. The lyrics in “Lola” are cutesy enough to catch onto quickly without being saccharine, and the heavy guitar licks bring a new layer to Latour’s time-honored bubblegum pop. On repeat.

Wilderado — “Surefire” (recommended by Peyton Lee)

My older brother introduced me to this song, and I’ve been listening to it non-stop the last few days. The lyrics make no sense, the chords are very poppy and simple, but it’s just such a bop. 10/10 would recommend.

ADDIE — “Drive Slow” (recommended by Kirsten Mettler)

Sometimes I feel nostalgia for moments before they’ve passed. This song perfectly encapsulates that sentiment, while also giving space to fears of mortality and the passing of youth. Listening to its smooth vocals and warm guitar strums feels like the soothing burn of a warm shower.

Voxtrot — “The Start of Something” (recommended by Kirsten Mettler)

Warning: this song is dangerously fulfilling for those with main character syndrome. The rhythmic pacing and artificially vintage feel are perfect for strutting down the street and feeling your sneakers slap satisfyingly on the pavement.

Alfie Templeman — “Colour Me Blue” (recommended by Aditeya Shukla)

Alfie Templeman channels an energy of pure joy and carefreeness in his latest song. “Colour Me Blue” has me singing along to its cheerful and rhythmically intricate chorus every single time I listen to it. The track is a cheat code to instantly make someone happy and excited about the day, no matter what challenges lie ahead.

Editor’s Note: This article is a review and contains subjective opinions, thoughts and critiques.